Bajaj Auto Q3 results: Profit jumps 25% YoY to ₹2,750 crore; EBITDA hits new peak

Bajaj Auto Q3 results: Bajaj Auto, on Friday, January 30, reported an over 25% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to ₹2,749.82 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).

In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's consolidated profit stood at ₹2,195.65 crore.

Total consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose by 23% YoY to ₹16,204.45 crore compared to ₹13,168.88 crore in Q3FY25.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit jumped nearly 19% YoY to ₹2,502.81 crore after adjusting the one-time exceptional impact arising from the new Labour Codes, while revenue from operations also jumped 19% YoY to ₹15,220.33 crore for Q3FY26.

According to the company's exchange filing, its EBITDA rose to an all-time high of ₹3,161 crore, jumping 22% YoY, while EBITDA margin improved to 20.8%.

Bajaj Auto Q3 results key takeaways Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations crossed the ₹15,000 crore mark for the first time, thanks to record quarterly volumes and a richer mix.

According to the company, its record quarterly volume was supported by double-digit growth across all businesses, delivered on the back of buoyant festive demand and GST-led momentum on the domestic front, alongside the sustained resurgence in exports. Bajaj Auto said its margins “expanded +30 bps QoQ as currency tailwind and PU benefits more than made up for the decision to absorb cost inflation during an upbeat season and the drag on margin arising from the highest ever quarterly sales of electric two wheelers.” According to the company's exchange filing, its domestic business posted record revenues on a strong show across all businesses and the largest quarter to date for the electric portfolio. "The quarter saw historic high retails on the back of sharp in-market execution during the festive season, while the rapid growth of the electric portfolio, which contributed to 25% of domestic revenues, saw it overtake last full year 's revenue in the middle of this quarter," said Bajaj Auto.

4. Exports crossed the 6,00,000 mark in quarterly volumes after 15 quarters, led by solid double-digit growth in Africa and Asia. Latin America maintained its market-leading performance. Commercial Vehicles maintained its uptrend, delivering a quarter of nearly 80,000 units, growing more than 50% YoY.

5. Domestic motorcycles turned in their biggest quarter on 125cc+ with double-digit revenue growth YoY, buoyed by the sports segment. Commercial vehicles clocked their highest-ever retail sales, with volumes surpassing 1,00,000 for the tenth successive quarter, the company said.