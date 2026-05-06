Bajaj Auto Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Two-wheeler stock jumps 2% ahead of results — Dividend, buyback announcements eyed

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results LIVE: Bajaj Auto, one of India's leading two-wheeler makers, has fixed today, 6 May, as the board meeting date to consider the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company's board will also mull a dividend along with a share buyback, which will be keenly tracked by investors. This will be the second buyback by Bajaj Auto, if approved.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Bajaj Auto share price was trading over 2% higher on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview

Bajaj Auto is expected to post strong double-digit growth in revenue and profit, led by strong volumes and an increase in average selling prices due to a higher mix of exports as well as favourable foreign exchange.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that in Q4FY26, Bajaj Auto's volumes increased by 24% YoY, driven by 39% growth in the export 3W segment, 23% growth in the export 2W segment, recovery in the African market demand and 24% growth in domestic 2W and 3W segments.

Against this backdrop, it expects revenues to increase by 31% YoY. Meanwhile, Ambit Capital pegged the revenue growth at a similar 29%. Profit growth is also expected to be in the range of 29-32% as per brokerage estimates.

Furthermore, they see EBITDA margin to increase by 50 bps YoY but decline on a sequential basis as slight inflation in the raw material basket is likely to impact gross margins with limited operating leverage to restrict margin growth sequentially.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Bajaj Auto Q4 results 2026.