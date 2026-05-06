Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net profit rises 34% YoY to ₹2,746 crore; ₹150 final dividend announced

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, reported its Q4 and fiscal year ended March 31 numbers today post-market hours, with revenue from operations rising 32% YoY to a record ₹16,006 crore, driven by all-time high volumes, an improved product mix, and favourable currency movements.
The broad-based growth was supported by healthy double-digit expansion across its domestic motorcycles, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and export businesses.
On the operating front, the company’s EBITDA climbed 36% YoY to another record high of ₹3,323 crore, while margins expanded to 20.8%.
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Bajaj Auto reported a 34% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹2,746 crore for Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 32% year-on-year to a record ₹16,006 crore, driven by strong volumes and an improved product mix.
The company saw healthy double-digit growth across domestic motorcycles, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and exports. Domestic motorcycle sales grew nearly 30% YoY, while Chetak electric scooter achieved its strongest quarterly performance.
Bajaj Auto announced a final dividend of ₹150 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The record date for this dividend has been fixed as May 29, 2026.
Bajaj Auto announced a share buyback program worth ₹5,633 crore. The company plans to buy back up to 4,694,000 equity shares at a price of ₹12,000 per share.
For the full fiscal year FY26, Bajaj Auto reported revenue of ₹58,732 crore, a 17% increase from FY25. Net profit improved by 21% to ₹8,151 crore in FY26.
On a sequential basis, the company said a combination of price hikes, currency tailwinds, a richer product mix, and operating leverage helped offset cost inflation, higher discretionary spending, and the impact of the PM eDrive phase-out in electric three-wheelers.
Backed by the strong operational showing, profit after tax also touched its highest-ever level at ₹2,746 crore, registering a 34% year-on-year increase during the quarter.
In terms of volumes, the domestic motorcycles business registered nearly 30% year-on-year growth, supported by strong demand for the Pulsar portfolio, while the KTM and Triumph brands posted over 40% growth.
The commercial vehicles segment continued to witness healthy traction, aided by both internal combustion and electric three-wheeler sales. Meanwhile, Chetak delivered its strongest-ever quarterly performance, with retail volumes crossing the 1 lakh mark.
Alongside strong domestic demand, international markets also remained firm, with quarterly shipments once again crossing 6 lakh units and revenues rising more than 30% year-on-year, driven by robust demand from Latin America, Africa and Asia.
For the full fiscal year, the company reported revenue of ₹58,732 crore, marking a 17% jump from FY25 revenue of ₹50,010 crore, while net profit improved 21% to ₹8,151 crore in FY26.
Meanwhile, the company announced a share buyback of ₹5,633 crore, its second in three years.
Along with the financial performance, the company announced a dividend of ₹150 per share for FY26. The company has also fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders.
The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend at the rate of ₹150 per share (1,500%) on equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The said dividend, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around July 24, 2026.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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