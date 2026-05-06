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Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net profit rises 34% YoY to ₹2,746 crore; ₹150 final dividend announced

Bajaj Auto reported a 32% year-on-year revenue increase to 16,006 crore for Q4 and the fiscal year ending March 31, driven by robust sales across all segments. EBITDA rose 36% to 3,323 crore, while profit after tax reached a record 2,746 crore, up 34%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published6 May 2026, 06:45 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Men exit a Bajaj Auto Ltd. dealer shop in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Men exit a Bajaj Auto Ltd. dealer shop in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
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Bajaj Auto, one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, reported its Q4 and fiscal year ended March 31 numbers today post-market hours, with revenue from operations rising 32% YoY to a record 16,006 crore, driven by all-time high volumes, an improved product mix, and favourable currency movements.

The broad-based growth was supported by healthy double-digit expansion across its domestic motorcycles, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and export businesses.

On the operating front, the company’s EBITDA climbed 36% YoY to another record high of 3,323 crore, while margins expanded to 20.8%.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What were Bajaj Auto's Q4 FY26 financial highlights?

Bajaj Auto reported a 34% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹2,746 crore for Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 32% year-on-year to a record ₹16,006 crore, driven by strong volumes and an improved product mix.

2
How did Bajaj Auto's various business segments perform in Q4 FY26?

The company saw healthy double-digit growth across domestic motorcycles, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and exports. Domestic motorcycle sales grew nearly 30% YoY, while Chetak electric scooter achieved its strongest quarterly performance.

3
What dividend did Bajaj Auto announce for FY26?

Bajaj Auto announced a final dividend of ₹150 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The record date for this dividend has been fixed as May 29, 2026.

4
What is the total value of Bajaj Auto's share buyback program?

Bajaj Auto announced a share buyback program worth ₹5,633 crore. The company plans to buy back up to 4,694,000 equity shares at a price of ₹12,000 per share.

5
How did Bajaj Auto's full-year FY26 performance compare to FY25?

For the full fiscal year FY26, Bajaj Auto reported revenue of ₹58,732 crore, a 17% increase from FY25. Net profit improved by 21% to ₹8,151 crore in FY26.

On a sequential basis, the company said a combination of price hikes, currency tailwinds, a richer product mix, and operating leverage helped offset cost inflation, higher discretionary spending, and the impact of the PM eDrive phase-out in electric three-wheelers.

Backed by the strong operational showing, profit after tax also touched its highest-ever level at 2,746 crore, registering a 34% year-on-year increase during the quarter.

In terms of volumes, the domestic motorcycles business registered nearly 30% year-on-year growth, supported by strong demand for the Pulsar portfolio, while the KTM and Triumph brands posted over 40% growth.

The commercial vehicles segment continued to witness healthy traction, aided by both internal combustion and electric three-wheeler sales. Meanwhile, Chetak delivered its strongest-ever quarterly performance, with retail volumes crossing the 1 lakh mark.

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Alongside strong domestic demand, international markets also remained firm, with quarterly shipments once again crossing 6 lakh units and revenues rising more than 30% year-on-year, driven by robust demand from Latin America, Africa and Asia.

For the full fiscal year, the company reported revenue of 58,732 crore, marking a 17% jump from FY25 revenue of 50,010 crore, while net profit improved 21% to 8,151 crore in FY26.

Meanwhile, the company announced a share buyback of 5,633 crore, its second in three years.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Highlights: Profit jumps 34% YoY to the highest ever
Also Read | Bajaj Auto announces ₹5,633 crore share buyback; price set at ₹12,000 apiece

Announces 150 dividend; fixes record date

Along with the financial performance, the company announced a dividend of 150 per share for FY26. The company has also fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders.

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The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend at the rate of 150 per share (1,500%) on equity shares having a face value of 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The said dividend, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around July 24, 2026.

Also Read | Hero MotoCorp share price rallies over 3% after Q4 results. Buy, sell or hold?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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