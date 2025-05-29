Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹2,049 crore, revenue up 6% YoY; Dividend declared

Bajaj Auto reported fourth-quarter profit above market estimates on Thursday, as higher motorcycle exports and foreign exchange gains made up for a slump in domestic demand.

The company reported a profit of 20.49 billion rupees ($240 million) for the January-March period, compared with analysts' average estimate of 19.95 billion rupees

Bajaj, India's top auto exporter by volume, reported a 20% jump in overseas shipments. In contrast, domestic sales fell 8%.

Export growth and realisations could have been higher if not for the suspension of exports of higher-priced KTM motorcycles. Bajaj said last week it would take a controlling stake in the troubled Austrian automaker.

Bajaj's two-wheeler sales grew about 3%. Its overall sales, including three-wheelers, also climbed 3%. The company's quarterly revenue rose 6% to 121.48 billion rupees.