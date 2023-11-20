Bajaj Auto rallies over 55% in CY23, best yearly performance since 2010 – key reasons
Bajaj Auto's shares have gained 57% this year, marking their best yearly performance since 2010. The company's strong financial performance, improvement in sales, and positive market sentiment are attributed to this impressive rally.
Bajaj Auto, a leading two-wheeler manufacturer and the flagship company of Bajaj Group, saw its shares perform exceptionally well on the exchanges this year, gaining 57.3% so far. This marks the stock's best yearly performance since 2010.
