Pune-based automaker Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday (March 18) said its board of directors has approved the reappointment of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as managing director and chief executive officer for another five-year term, effective April 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval. His current term ends on March 31, 2025.

Additionally, the board has reappointed Abhinav Bindra as a non-executive independent director for a second five-year term, effective May 20, 2025, after his current tenure ends on May 19, 2025. The reappointments, based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, will be subject to shareholder approval.