Bajaj Auto reappoints Rajiv Bajaj as MD and CEO for 5 years; ₹1,500-crore infused approved in Bajaj Auto Credit

Nikita Prasad
Published18 Mar 2025, 08:42 PM IST
01 September 2017, Mumbai : Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, in his office at Akurdi in Pune. Photo by Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint

Pune-based automaker Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday (March 18) said its board of directors has approved the reappointment of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as managing director and chief executive officer for another five-year term, effective April 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval. His current term ends on March 31, 2025.

Additionally, the board has reappointed Abhinav Bindra as a non-executive independent director for a second five-year term, effective May 20, 2025, after his current tenure ends on May 19, 2025. The reappointments, based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, will be subject to shareholder approval.

Also, Bajaj Auto's board of directors has approved an additional fund infusion of up to 1,500 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd (BACL). The investment will be made in the form of equity capital, preference capital, or subordinated debt, in one or more tranches, during financial year 2025-26.

First Published:18 Mar 2025, 08:42 PM IST
