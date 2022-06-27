This auto stock's record date for 140 dividend this week, Details inside

“The Board of Directors has approved/ recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 140 per share (1400%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around 30 July 2022," Bajaj Auto had informed in an exchange filing in April.

