Bajaj Auto, Samvardhana Motherson to NBCC: Five companies that declared dividend along with Q4 results

Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Auto, Samvardhana Motherson, NBCC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, SJVN and Sobha Ltd are the five companies that declared dividends along with their Q4 results on Thursday, May 29.

Here are their dividend and record date details:

Dividend, Record Date Details Bajaj Auto Ltd: The Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto recommended a dividend at the rate of ₹210 per share of face value of ₹10 each (2100% considering face value of shares) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, in accordance with the company's dividend distribution policy.

If the shareholders approve the dividend at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), it will be credited around August 8, 2025.

The equity shareholders whose names are listed in the company's register of members or in the depositories' records as beneficial owners of the shares as of Friday, June 20, 2025 (record date) will receive the dividend, provided it is declared.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd: Samvardhana Motherson recommended a final dividend of ₹0.35 per equity share of the face value of ₹1/- each on the entire equity share capital consisting of 7,03,62,95,067 equity shares, be paid out for the fiscal year 2024–2025, subject to shareholder approval at the subsequent Annual General Meeting. The AGM is set to take place on August 28, 2025. If the shareholders approve a final dividend at the upcoming AGM, it must be paid out within 30 days of the declaration date, which is September 26, 2025, at the latest.

The final dividend will be given for the fiscal year 2024–2025 on top of the interim dividend of ₹0.50.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders recommended a final dividend of ₹2.71 for each fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

SJVN Limited: SJVN recommended a final dividend of ₹0.31/-per equity share for the fiscal year 2024–2025, pending shareholder approval at the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The final dividend will be paid within the statutory period and is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.15/-per equity share announced in February 2025 for the Financial Year 2024–2025.

Sobha Ltd: Sobha recommended a dividend of ₹3.00/- (30%) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

