Bajaj Auto sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026. Details here

Bajaj Auto on Thursday, January 8, announced the upcoming board meeting date to consider the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The two-wheeler maker said it has fixed Friday, January 30, as the board meeting date to release its Q3 results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
“This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday, 30 January 2026, to consider, inter alia, the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December 2025,” the company said in the filing.
The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company would remain closed from Thursday, 1 January 2026, to Sunday, 1 February 2026, for the designated persons, Bajaj Auto added in the filing.
Commenting on the Bajaj Auto Q3 results expectations, Axis Securities said the revenue could rise 19% year-on-year (YoY) on the back of healthy volumes and a rise in average selling price led by higher two-wheeler and CV export volumes. It has pegged Bajaj Auto's Q3 revenue at ₹15,291 crore.
In terms of bottomline, Axis sees a sharp 22% YoY growth to ₹2,572 crore. It said that EBITDA margins are expected to improve by ~24 bps YoY and remain flat QoQ, supported by improved export mix and positive operating leverage.
Bajaj Auto on November 7 last year posted a 24% YoY growth in standalone net profit to ₹2,480 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by strong motorcycle exports despite weak domestic demand. The company had reported a net profit of ₹2,005 crore in Q2FY25.
The Pulsar maker also recorded a 14% increase in standalone revenue from operations to ₹14,922 crore, supported by a more premium product mix and its highest-ever spare parts sales. Revenue from operations stood at ₹13,127 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
"While the quarter was supply-disrupted, Chetak regained leadership in October, reinforcing its position as the preferred EV scooter. While navigating an erratic supply situation, which was at 50% of the quarter plan, particularly exacerbated in July-August, Chetak restored its market position decisively in September, as the swift alternate measures bore fruition in unlocking availability of magnets," said Bajaj Auto in a stock exchange filing.
Bajaj Auto share price hit a 52-week high of ₹9,888 in trade today. However, the stock pared the gains and was trading marginally lower at ₹9760 at the time of writing this report.
Bajaj Auto share price is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The stock touched a 52-week low of ₹7,089.35 on April 7.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.