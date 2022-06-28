Bajaj Auto share buyback offer fails to cheer investors. What analysts say?2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 12:11 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto share price today dipped to the tune of 2 per cent in early morning deals
Bajaj Auto share price: After the announcement of Bajaj Auto share buyback by board of directors of the company, stock market experts have gone bullish on the auto stock despite investors giving tepid response to the scrip. Bajaj Auto share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹3783.05 apiece levels on NSE, around 2 per cent lower from its Monday close of ₹3861 per share levels. However, the stock is showcasing some signs of recovery in mid-session.