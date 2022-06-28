Bajaj Auto share buyback offer fails to cheer investors. What analysts say?

Speaking on Bajaj Auto share price outlook, Ashwin Patil, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The size of the buyback is Rs2500 cr and at a price of Rs4600. However it's an open market buyback and not through a tender offer. This means that the stock may not reach those levels by the time the buyback offer closes. Therefore for retail investors, there may not be any significant upside because of this buyback. However, we believe that the stock definitely holds a good value through its intrinsic performance and can reach levels of ₹4400 which is as it is our target price. We maintain Buy on the stock."

