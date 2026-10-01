Bajaj Auto shares crash 8% on weak sales data, down 18% in 1 month: Will Dussehra-Diwali drive rebound? Expert decodes

Bajaj Auto share price today: Shares of Bajaj Auto Limited fell nearly 8% during Thursday’s intraday trading session, a day after reporting weak sales data for September month. The two-wheeler giant led the auto stocks pack with maximum decline.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were down nearly 8% in the early trading session, but the stock recovered from its intraday lows and was trading nearly 5.5% lower by 12 pm today.

Why is Bajaj Auto stock falling today? The Pune-based two-wheeler giant reported a 9% annual decline in its domestic sales. Additionally, the company’s two-wheeler domestic sales fell nearly 12% in September.

“Domestic two-wheelers, the line the street watches most closely into festivals, dropped 12% to about 2.40 lakh units. That missed estimates-the market was looking for closer to 11–12% total growth and higher two-wheeler volumes,” explains Naren Agarwal, CEO, Wealth1.

“The stock’s 6–7% reaction is the market pricing that miss, not the 5% headline.The split matters. H1 FY27 is still strong: total volumes up 24% to 29.87 lakh units, exports up 47%. Three-wheelers grew 9% in September and remain a solid profit pool. So the company is not broken,” the expert added.

Bajaj Auto’s domestic motorcycle momentum also broke in September relative to peers. Honda, Hero and TVS have been taking more of the retail pie.

Can Diwali -Dussehra revive Bajaj Auto stock outlook? While auto sales data in September was a miss, there are expectations that numbers will improve in October and November ahead of Diwali and Dussehra celebrations. Festive season demand can help volumes but that won’t mean a stock reset for Bajaj Auto if it continues to lose domestic share.

“Industry two-wheeler retail has been healthier than Bajaj’s wholesale print. Vahan registrations for Bajaj in September were still up year-on-year, which hints at some channel destocking rather than a total demand collapse. If October–November retail is strong and dealers restock, wholesale can bounce. GST-cut support, rural cash after harvest, and a high festive intensity are real tailwinds for the industry,” noted Naren Agarwal, while highlighting that the “stock needs more than an industry bounce.”

Bajaj Auto share price trend The stock was trading 5.93% lower at ₹10216 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,80,739.60 crore at 12:40 pm on Thursday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹10,783.80 per share and an intraday low of ₹9,895.40 per share.