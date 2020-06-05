Shares of Bajaj Auto were down -1.34% at 09:42 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Auto shares traded -1.34% lower at ₹2781.35, giving it a market capitalization of ₹80,543.86 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.82% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, HEROMOTOCO rose 0.06%, TVSMOTOR rose 1.25%, and EICHERMOT rose 1.12%.

At day's low, Bajaj Auto shares fell as much as -1.39% to ₹2780.00, after opening at ₹2834.00. Bajaj Auto shares had closed at ₹2819.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2780.00 to ₹2844.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Auto shares had a 52-week high of ₹3315.0 on Feb 03, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1793.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Auto shares have traded in a range of ₹2363.25 to ₹2874.65 while in the last week, between ₹2713.00 to ₹2874.65. 3802 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bajaj Auto had posted standalone revenues of ₹6815.85 crore and profits of ₹1310.29 crore.

