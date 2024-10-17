Bajaj Auto share price drops over 9% after Q2 results. Should you buy the stock?

Bajaj Auto share price plunged over 9% in early trade on Thursday, October 17 after the company announced its Q2 results. The stock declined as much as 9.19% to ₹10,550.00 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,005.04 crore in the second quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25), a rise of 9.2% compared to ₹1,836.14 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The auto major's total revenue from operations in Q2FY25 increased by 22% to ₹13,127.47 crore from ₹10,777.27 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA during the said quarter rose 24.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,652.4 crore from ₹2,122 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 40 bps on year to 20.2% from 19.8%.

According to Chirag Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services, Bajaj Auto Q2 results were marginally weak on lower Average Selling Price (ASP).

"The company's two-wheeler retail growth has been muted, with market share loss in the fast-growing 125cc category; management expects FY25 industry growth to be closer to 5% than 8% if the ongoing below-par festive performance persists," Jain said.

The brokerage firm downgraded Bajaj Auto to ‘Sell’ from ‘Reduce’, and revised the target price to ₹9,500 per share, implying a downside of over 18% from Wednesday’s closing price.

Emkay Global said it prefers Hero MotoCorp, with its better risk-reward and TVS Motor Company on improved growth prospects in the two-wheeler segment.

Foreign brokerage firm Citi has a 'Sell' rating on Bajaj Auto and a target price of ₹7,800 per share, signalling a downside of more than 32%. It believes Bajaj Auto's Q2 results were marginally below estimates due to a slight miss in ASPs and gross margin.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler volume prospects are positive, and reckons 8% CAGR over FY24–27E led by 7% and 10% growth in domestic and export segments.

"Bajaj Auto's presence is improving in the electric/CNG space and the share of these vehicles should rise to 20%-plus in domestic 2Ws in FY27E. We are increasing FY25E–27E EBITDA by up to 3%. We are building in revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 12%/15% over FY24–27E with an average RoE of ~36%," Nuvama Equities said.

It maintained a 'Buy' call and raised the Bajaj Auto share price target to ₹13,200 from ₹12,000 earlier based on 38x Sep-26E core earnings (35x earlier) plus cash/investments of ₹814 per share.

A healthy outlook and better presence in the electric/CNG space have led to a target P/E upgrade, it said.

At 9:30 am, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 7.71% lower at ₹10,722 apiece on the BSE.