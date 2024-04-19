Bajaj Auto share price falls 3% after Q4 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Bajaj Auto Q4 results have been resilient, with robust domestic growth compensating for sluggish exports amidst global challenges, analysts said.
Bajaj Auto share price fell nearly 3% in early trade on Friday after the two-wheeler major reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24. Bajaj Auto shares declined as much as 2.93% to ₹8,753.20 apiece on the BSE.
