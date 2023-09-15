Bajaj Auto share price hits all-time high, experts expect further upside5 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Bajaj Auto's share price reaches all-time high of ₹5,093.95, outperforming auto index and Nifty in past year.
Bajaj Auto share price jumped over 5 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹5,093.95 in morning trade on NSE on Friday (September 15). The stock opened at ₹4,894.90 against the previous close of ₹4,844.50 and jumped to its fresh record high with over 8 lakh shares changing hands on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started