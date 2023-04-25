Bajaj Auto share price hits life-time high on fifth day in a row before Q4 results. More steam left?3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:29 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto share price has been climbing to record high since 19th April 2023
Bajaj Auto shares have been in uptrend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. This auto major has been hitting life-time high for the last five days in a row. After hitting record high on previous four sessions, Bajaj Auto share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹4,375 apiece on NSE. The auto major is going to announce its fourth quarter results today.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×