Why Bajaj Auto share price is surging?

On why Bajaj Auto share price is surging, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Bajaj Auto Ltd is expected to announce Q4FY23 results today. Even though market is not expecting strong quarterly numbers from the auto major, there is buzz about two wheeler and three wheeler theme working in auto sector during FY24. Apart from this, they have taken control over the high end two wheeler 'Triumph' and now Triumph two-wheeler will now be manufactured at Bajaj Auto's manufacturing units instead of their UK partner's unit. This has also worked in favour of Bajaj Auto shares in boosting the morale of market bulls."