Bajaj Auto share price in focus ahead of Q4FY23 results on Tuesday1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:26 AM IST
- ICICI Direct Research expects that the domestic automaker to report muted results for Q4FY23, with overall volumes down 12.8% QoQ at 8.6 lakh units
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd opened 0.4% higher on Tuesday's early trade ahead of its Q4FY23 results.
