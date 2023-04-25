Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bajaj Auto share price in focus ahead of Q4FY23 results on Tuesday
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd opened 0.4% higher on Tuesday's early trade ahead of its Q4FY23 results.

On Monday, the shares ended 0.6% higher at 4,332.10 and recorded a new 52-week high.

Brokerage ICICI Direct Research expects that the domestic automaker to report muted results for Q4FY23, with overall volumes down 12.8% QoQ at 8.6 lakh units. Domestic volumes are down 6% QoQ while export volumes are down 21% QoQ. The percentage of exports in total volumes has decreased to 40% from 45% in Q3FY23.

For the quarter that ended in December, Bajaj Auto recorded an increase in net profit of over 23% on year to 1,491.42 crore and an increase in operating revenue of 3.3% to 9,315.14 crore.

The strong demand was the result of a rise in motorcycles and scooter prices.

