Brokerage ICICI Direct Research expects that the domestic automaker to report muted results for Q4FY23, with overall volumes down 12.8% QoQ at 8.6 lakh units. Domestic volumes are down 6% QoQ while export volumes are down 21% QoQ. The percentage of exports in total volumes has decreased to 40% from 45% in Q3FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}