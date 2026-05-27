Bajaj Auto share price jumps ahead of dividend record date. Should you buy the stock?

Bajaj Auto share price jumped over 2% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday amid strong buying interest. The auto stock gained as much as 2.26% to ₹10,831.45 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Bajaj Auto share price comes ahead of the dividend record date this week. The company had announced a dividend along with financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 2026.

Bajaj Auto Dividend Record Date The board of directors of Bajaj Auto on May 6 had recommended a dividend of ₹150 per share (1,500%) of face value of ₹10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Bajaj Auto dividend record date has been fixed as 29 May 2026, Friday, for determining eligibility of the shareholders to receive the dividend. Bajaj Auto dividend payment date is 24 July 2026, Friday.

In order to be eligible for the entitlement of the said dividend, investors must hold Bajaj Auto shares in their Demat accounts on the record date, which is May 29.

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As there is a stock market holiday on 28 May 2026 for Bakri Id, the share settlement will not take place that day. Therefore, under the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase Bajaj Auto shares today, May 27, to ensure the shares are credited to their Demat accounts by May 29.

Thus, today is the last day to buy Bajaj Auto shares to receive the dividend of ₹150 per share.

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results Bajaj Auto reported better than expected Q4 results, beating analysts estimates on the revenue, EBITDA and net profit front.

The company’s standalone net profit in the March quarter rose 34% year-on-year (YoY) to its highest-ever of ₹2,746 crore, supported by a strong jump in domestic and export volumes.

Bajaj Auto’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 32% YoY to a record ₹16,006 crore, driven primarily by growth in volumes and better average selling price (ASP) which improved 4.7% YoY due to higher exports and an improved CV mix.

EBITDA increased by 36% YoY to ₹3,323 crore, while EBITDA margins improved by 59 bps to 20.76%, aided by operating leverage and lower personnel costs.

The auto major had also announced a share buyback of ₹5,633 crore, its second in three years, along with the Q4 results. Bajaj Auto said that it will buy back up to 4,694,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company having a face value of ₹10 each, representing up to 1.68% of the total number of Equity Shares in the paid-up equity share capital.

Should you buy Bajaj Auto shares? Axis Securities remains bullish on Bajaj Auto, supported by strong multi-cylinder growth triggers across domestic premium motorcycles, export rebound, a disciplined three-wheelers and Electric Vehicles (EV) scaleup, and a sharply improving financial services business through BACL.

Despite near-term noise around EV supply chain constraints, Bajaj’s capital-efficient model, leadership in key segments, and countercyclical balance sheet strength support rerating potential, Axis Securities said.

The brokerage firm maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and raised Bajaj Auto share price target to ₹11,410 per share from ₹10,790 earlier.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Performance Bajaj Auto share price has gained 12% in one month and 20% in six months. The large-cap auto stock has delivered multibagger returns of 135% in three years and 155% over the past five years.

At 2:05 PM, Bajaj Auto share price was trading 2.06% higher at ₹10,808.95 apiece on the BSE.