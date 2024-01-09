Bajaj Auto share price jumps nearly 6%, hits fresh record high as board approves ₹4,000-crore share buyback
Bajaj Auto's shares surged by nearly 6% in early trading session after the company's board approved a ₹4,000 crore share buyback at a price of ₹10,000 apiece.
In today's early trading session, Bajaj Auto, a prominent two-wheeler manufacturer and the flagship company of the Bajaj Group witnessed a 5.94% spike in its shares, hitting a fresh record high of ₹7,399 apiece. This surge followed the approval by the company's board on January 08 for a ₹4,000 crore share buyback at a price of ₹10,000 per share, representing a substantial 43.20% premium compared to the stock's closing price of ₹6,983.85 per share on Monday.
