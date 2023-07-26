“Both domestic and export volumes are expected to recover in FY24 from the low base, driving healthy earnings recovery. We expect Bajaj Auto to benefit from market share gains over the long term, driven by the premiumisation trend, the opportunity in exports, and the potential sizeable position in the Scooter market via EVs. However, a large part of its India profit pool (comprising premium motorcycles and 3Ws) is vulnerable to possible disruption from electrification. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a target price of ₹5,150," said the brokerage.

