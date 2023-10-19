Bajaj Auto share price rallies 4% to hit 52-week high after strong Q2 results; Should you buy?
Auto major Bajaj Auto reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,836.14 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 20% from ₹1,530 crore in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Auto shares rallied over 4% to hit a 52-week high in early trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 results. Bajaj Auto share price rose as much as 4.85% to ₹5,393.30 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started