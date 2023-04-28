Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bajaj Auto share price records new 52-week high
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded a new 52-week high on Friday's trading session. The stock opened at an intraday low of 4370.35, but however gained momentum and touched an intraday high of 4439.40. The company inaugurated its Delhi's first Chetak Experience Centre in Connaught Place today. 

According to analysts, the stock has been an outperformer since last one month and have witnessed a multi month breakout. Overall the bias remains positive where dips should be considered as an buying opportunity . 

 Anuj Gupta, Vice President, Research at IIFL Securities said that shares of the company are in uptrend and it has strong support placed at 4,100 levels and next support at 3,800 apiece levels. On upper side, Bajaj Auto share price is facing hurdle at 4,600 and Rs4,800 per share levels.

