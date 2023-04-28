Bajaj Auto share price records new 52-week high1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:58 PM IST
- The stock opened at an intraday low of ₹4370.35, but however gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹4439.40.
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded a new 52-week high on Friday's trading session. The stock opened at an intraday low of ₹4370.35, but however gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹4439.40. The company inaugurated its Delhi's first Chetak Experience Centre in Connaught Place today.
