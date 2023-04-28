Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded a new 52-week high on Friday's trading session. The stock opened at an intraday low of ₹4370.35, but however gained momentum and touched an intraday high of ₹4439.40. The company inaugurated its Delhi's first Chetak Experience Centre in Connaught Place today.

According to analysts, the stock has been an outperformer since last one month and have witnessed a multi month breakout. Overall the bias remains positive where dips should be considered as an buying opportunity .

Anuj Gupta, Vice President, Research at IIFL Securities said that shares of the company are in uptrend and it has strong support placed at ₹4,100 levels and next support at ₹3,800 apiece levels. On upper side, Bajaj Auto share price is facing hurdle at ₹4,600 and Rs4,800 per share levels.