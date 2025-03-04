Bajaj Auto share price slumps over 3%, touches 52-week low; here’s what technical analyst says

Bajaj Auto share price continued its downward trend for the seventh straight session, falling more than 3% to reach an intraday low of 7,475.70 during Tuesday's trading. Bajaj Auto share price has declined by over 13% in the past week of trading sessions.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, auto remains under significant pressure and any bounce are getting sold into, while the momentum oscillators are oversold there are not signs of bullish reversal and one should wait for a base formation or bullish candle to enter, 7,050 is next support whereas 8,000 is resistance.

Bajaj Auto share price today opened at ₹7,652.10 apiece on NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 7,680 per share.

Monthly Sales The company recently reported a 14% decline in domestic 2-wheeler sales for February. In a filing to the exchange, Bajaj Auto disclosed that it sold 1.46 lakh 2-wheelers in India in February 2025. This represents a 14% decrease compared to the 1.71 lakh 2-wheelers sold in February 2024. Conversely, the company saw a 23% increase in 2-wheeler exports year-on-year, totaling 1.53 lakh units for the month.

Regarding commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto experienced a 3% increase in domestic sales, while exports decreased by 2%.

In summary, the company's total domestic sales fell 11% to 1.83 lakh units, while exports rose significantly by 21% to 1.69 lakh units.

Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, mentioned in a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18 that financing issues are not problematic for two-wheelers. He indicated that the decline in sales is primarily due to negative consumer sentiment. Rakesh Sharma described the sales drop in February as ‘surprising’. He also noted that the broader economic indicators remain robust, and a rebound is anticipated by late March to early April.

