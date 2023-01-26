Bajaj Auto share price's target raised as brokerages bullish post healthy Q3 earnings2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:24 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected net profit of ₹1,491 crore for the December quarter
Bajaj Auto Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected net profit of ₹1,491 crore for the quarter ended December, 2022 (Q3FY23), which was up 23% from a year ago as compared to ₹1,214 crore. The company's total revenue from operations rose to ₹9,319 crore in the quarter under review, helped by demand for sports motorbikes during the festive season, from ₹9,022 crore in the year-ago period.
