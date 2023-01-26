“Revenue increased by 3% to ₹93.2 bn, coming in 3% above our estimates on better realizations and spare-part sales. Going forward, we build in 8% volume CAGR over FY23-25E (which is lower than the 11-12% CAGR for peers such as TVSL and EIM), mainly due to higher exposure to overseas markets. Exports is likely to be under pressure in the near term, owing to weak macros, adverse currency movements and USD availability issues in the Africa, South Asia and Latin America regions. In contrast, we expect domestic volumes to grow in double-digits, driven by strong urban demand, better finance availability and favorable base effect," said the brokerage house Emkay maintained its Hold on the auto stock, with a target price of ₹4,250 per share ( ₹4,050 earlier).