Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bajaj Auto share price up 0.35% at 11:40 today

Shares of Bajaj Auto were up +0.35% at 11:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Auto shares traded +0.35% higher at 2794.70, giving it a market capitalization of 80,869.40 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.55% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, HEROMOTOCO fell 0.0%, TVSMOTOR fell 1.14%, and EICHERMOT fell 0.4%.

At day's high, Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 1.62% to 2830.00, after opening at 2790.00. Bajaj Auto shares had closed at 2784.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2773.25 to 2830.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Auto shares had a 52-week high of 3315.0 on Feb 03, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1793.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Auto shares have traded in a range of 2363.25 to 2874.65 while in the last week, between 2597.00 to 2874.65. 9050 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bajaj Auto had posted standalone revenues of 6815.85 crore and profits of 1310.29 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout