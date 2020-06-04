Shares of Bajaj Auto were up +0.35% at 11:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Auto shares traded +0.35% higher at ₹2794.70, giving it a market capitalization of ₹80,869.40 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.55% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, HEROMOTOCO fell 0.0%, TVSMOTOR fell 1.14%, and EICHERMOT fell 0.4%.

At day's high, Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 1.62% to ₹2830.00, after opening at ₹2790.00. Bajaj Auto shares had closed at ₹2784.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2773.25 to ₹2830.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Auto shares had a 52-week high of ₹3315.0 on Feb 03, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1793.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Auto shares have traded in a range of ₹2363.25 to ₹2874.65 while in the last week, between ₹2597.00 to ₹2874.65. 9050 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bajaj Auto had posted standalone revenues of ₹6815.85 crore and profits of ₹1310.29 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via