Shares of Bajaj Auto were up +0.77% at 10:40 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Auto shares traded +0.77% higher at ₹2798.65, giving it a market capitalization of ₹80,983.70 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, HEROMOTOCO rose 3.36%, TVSMOTOR rose 0.03%, and EICHERMOT fell 0.32%.

At day's high, Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 1.28% to ₹2812.75, after opening at ₹2800.00. Bajaj Auto shares had closed at ₹2777.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2777.00 to ₹2812.75 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Auto shares had a 52-week high of ₹3315.0 on Feb 03, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1793.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Auto shares have traded in a range of ₹2363.25 to ₹2874.65 while in the last week, between ₹2713.00 to ₹2874.65. 7768 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bajaj Auto had posted standalone revenues of ₹6815.85 crore and profits of ₹1310.29 crore.

