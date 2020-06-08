Subscribe
Bajaj Auto share price up 0.77% at 10:40 today
Bajaj Auto share price up 0.77% at 10:40 today

1 min read . 10:42 AM IST Mint Analytics

Shares of Bajaj Auto were up +0.77% at 10:40 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Auto shares traded +0.77% higher at 2798.65, giving it a market capitalization of 80,983.70 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.47% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, HEROMOTOCO rose 3.36%, TVSMOTOR rose 0.03%, and EICHERMOT fell 0.32%.

At day's high, Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 1.28% to 2812.75, after opening at 2800.00. Bajaj Auto shares had closed at 2777.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2777.00 to 2812.75 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Auto shares had a 52-week high of 3315.0 on Feb 03, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1793.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Auto shares have traded in a range of 2363.25 to 2874.65 while in the last week, between 2713.00 to 2874.65. 7768 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bajaj Auto had posted standalone revenues of 6815.85 crore and profits of 1310.29 crore.

