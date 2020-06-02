Shares of Bajaj Auto were up +1.03% at 14:41 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Auto shares traded +1.03% higher at ₹2785.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹80,604.63 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.38% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, HEROMOTOCO fell 1.05%, TVSMOTOR rose 2.76%, and EICHERMOT rose 1.41%.

At day's high, Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 2.06% to ₹2813.80, after opening at ₹2757.05. Bajaj Auto shares had closed at ₹2757.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2725.70 to ₹2813.80 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Auto shares had a 52-week high of ₹3315.0 on Feb 03, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1793.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Auto shares have traded in a range of ₹2363.25 to ₹2813.80 while in the last week, between ₹2458.30 to ₹2813.80. 0.28 Lakh shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bajaj Auto had posted standalone revenues of ₹6815.85 crore and profits of ₹1310.29 crore.

