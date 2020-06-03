Shares of Bajaj Auto were up +1.76% at 10:39 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Auto shares traded +1.76% higher at ₹2845.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹82,324.92 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.31% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, HEROMOTOCO rose 0.47%, TVSMOTOR rose 0.74%, and EICHERMOT rose 1.15%.

At day's high, Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 2.82% to ₹2874.65, after opening at ₹2830.00. Bajaj Auto shares had closed at ₹2795.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2820.00 to ₹2874.65 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Auto shares had a 52-week high of ₹3315.0 on Feb 03, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1793.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Auto shares have traded in a range of ₹2363.25 to ₹2874.65 while in the last week, between ₹2458.30 to ₹2874.65. 7990 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bajaj Auto had posted standalone revenues of ₹6815.85 crore and profits of ₹1310.29 crore.

