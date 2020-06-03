Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bajaj Auto share price up 1.76% at 10:39 today

Shares of Bajaj Auto were up +1.76% at 10:39 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Auto shares traded +1.76% higher at 2845.00, giving it a market capitalization of 82,324.92 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.31% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, HEROMOTOCO rose 0.47%, TVSMOTOR rose 0.74%, and EICHERMOT rose 1.15%.

At day's high, Bajaj Auto shares rose as much as 2.82% to 2874.65, after opening at 2830.00. Bajaj Auto shares had closed at 2795.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2820.00 to 2874.65 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Auto shares had a 52-week high of 3315.0 on Feb 03, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1793.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Auto shares have traded in a range of 2363.25 to 2874.65 while in the last week, between 2458.30 to 2874.65. 7990 shares of Bajaj Auto were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Bajaj Auto had posted standalone revenues of 6815.85 crore and profits of 1310.29 crore.

