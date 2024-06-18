Bajaj Auto shares gain for 12th straight day, surge past ₹10,000 milestone – here's why
Bajaj Auto's shares hit a new high of ₹10,038 apiece, marking a 0.77% gain. The stock has surged by 47% this year and 115% over the past year. Auto stocks are booming due to rural spending expectations and improved sentiment.
Continuing their triumphant run for the 12th successive trading session, shares of Bajaj Auto, one of the leading manufacturers of motorcycles and 3-wheelers, crossed the ₹10,000 mark for the first time in today's trade to hit a new all-time high of ₹10,038 apiece by gaining 0.77%.
