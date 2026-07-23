Bajaj Auto shares hit a 52-week high for second consecutive session; can it rise further in the near term?

Bajaj Auto share price is on a solid uptrend, buoyed by the company's strong results for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27). The automobile stock hit its 52-week high for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 23 July.

Bajaj Auto share price opened at ₹11,005 against its previous close of ₹10,999.30 and climbed 3% to hit a one-year high of ₹11,333. In the previous session, the stock surged 5.7% despite weak market sentiment.

Shares of Bajaj Auto have been rising after the company, during market hours on 21 July, reported a 42.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to ₹2,982.84 for Q1FY27.

Its revenue from operations grew 37% YoY to ₹17,243.72 crore, driven by record quarterly volumes and better realisations.

Total sales increased 29% to 14,38,251 units, while domestic sales grew 11%, and exports jumped 54%.

The stock declined 1% on 21 July after the results announcement, but rebounded in the next session after experts and top brokerage firms expressed their bullish views about the stock for the long term.

A long-term buy Among the top domestic brokerages, Motilal Oswal Financial Services upgraded the stock to a 'buy' from a "neutral', with a target price of ₹12,096, citing it expects the company to gradually recover market share in the domestic motorcycle market due to its healthy launch pipeline.

Emkay Global Financial Services also maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and raised its target price to ₹13,700 from ₹13,000, at 26 times June 2028E core EPS.

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Given the strong demand outlook and resilient margins, Emkay has modelled volume, revenue, and EPS CAGR of 12%, 15%, and 16%, respectively, over FY26-29E.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities also maintained a 'buy' call and raised the target price to ₹12,650 from ₹12,000.

Can the uptrend continue in the near term? As per experts, charts and technical indicators are in favour of the stock to see an uptrend in the near future. However, a sharp rally may trigger some profit booking, but a dip may be considered an opportunity to buy the stock.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, pointed out that Bajaj Auto stock is moving north in a higher-highs and higher-lows formation while holding strong above its key short-term as well as long-term moving averages. The rise in prices is well-supported by strong financial performance.

"As per Kumar, the current chart structure points toward further upside, targeting the ₹12,200– ₹12,300 spot range (its previous all-time high). Any dip down to the ₹10,400– ₹10,700 spot zone should be considered a fresh buying opportunity. Hence, we suggest investors hold existing long positions and wait for some dips to add fresh long positions for a medium to long-term perspective," said Kumar.

Aditya Thukral, Founder and Analyst of AT Research and Risk Managers, pointed out that Bajaj Auto has been in a long-term uptrend with the formation of higher highs and higher lows, and trading within the rising channel where the supports are placed around ₹10,200 and resistances around ₹11,700.

The stock is trading above all the major EMA’s, which are sloping higher. The 14-day RSI has moved into the overbought zone, and a cool-off in RSI would be needed to further attract buying interest.

View full Image View full Image Bajaj Auto technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

"Despite the rise having been with very high volumes, we couldn’t rule out sideways price action if a price-wise correction is not seen. It seems the bull trend will continue to remain in force in the stock prices, and investors should hold this stock with ₹9,500 as stop losses, which is the higher low of the rally," said Thukral.

"The stock has a mean-reverting nature, and buying on dips around 20-day and 50-day EMA’s or near rising trendline support should be the strategy for fresh entries. At the same time, existing investors should think about booking some profits around ₹11,700 and re-enter on dips," said Thukral.

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