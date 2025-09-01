Bajaj Auto shares jump almost 4% after release of August sales data

Bajaj Auto shares surged nearly 4 percent on Monday, September 1, following the announcement of the company’s August 2025 sales numbers. The company reported total sales of 4,17,616 units in August 2025, marking a 5 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth compared to 3,97,804 units sold in the same month last year.

According to the company’s filing, total exports for August jumped 29 percent Y-o-Y to 1,85,218 vehicles from 1,43,977 units in the year-ago period.

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto sold 3,41,887 units in August 2025, compared to 3,35,178 units in August 2024, registering a 2 percent Y-o-Y growth. Exports in this category climbed 25 percent Y-o-Y, while domestic sales slipped 2 percent Y-o-Y, highlighting a mixed performance.

In the commercial vehicle segment, sales rose 21 percent Y-o-Y to 75,729 units as against 62,626 units a year ago. Exports from this segment surged 58 percent Y-o-Y to 27,440 units, while domestic sales grew 7 percent Y-o-Y to 48,289 units in August.

For the April–August 2025 period, Bajaj Auto sold 18,94,853 units, up 2 percent from 18,54,029 units a year ago. Domestic volumes, however, fell 9 percent to 10,50,349 units, while exports posted a robust 21 percent rise to 8,44,504 units.

Q1 Results Show Healthy Growth In the first quarter of FY26, Bajaj Auto reported a 14 percent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,210 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 10 percent to ₹13,133 crore. Sequentially, net profit grew 22 percent, while revenue increased 4 percent.

The company also generated free cash flow of ₹1,200 crore during the quarter. Surplus funds stood at ₹16,726 crore after allocating ₹300 crore to Bajaj Auto Credit and ₹1,525 crore to Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands, to partly fund the KTM Austria transaction.

Stock Price Trend Bajaj Auto’s stock jumped as much as 3.75 percent to touch its day’s high of ₹8,955.00. Despite this rally, the stock remains 30 percent below its 52-week high of ₹12,772.15, which was hit in September 2024. It also touched its 52-week low of ₹7,088.25 in April 2025.

In the last one year, Bajaj Auto shares have declined 21 percent, though the stock has gained 13 percent in the past six months. Over the long term, the counter has delivered multibagger returns, surging 210 percent over the last five years.