Bajaj Auto slips 5% on report of plans to cut production
- The two- and three-wheeler maker said that the cut would reflect pressure in Nigeria, a key export market
Shares of Bajaj Auto slipped 4.97 per cent to ₹3,658.65 in Monday's intra-day trade after a report said the two-wheeler giant is expected to take an up to 25% cut in motorcycle and three-wheeler production across its export-focused plants next month.
