Bajaj Auto slips into red on Wednesday's early session following Q4FY23 results1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:15 AM IST
- The company's board of directors recommended a dividend at a rate of ₹140 per share.
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd were trading flat at 10:00 IST but slipped into red the zone. The stock fell 0.6% on Wednesday's early trade, following company's good Q4FY23 earnings. On Tuesday, shares of the company recorded a new 52-week high ahead of the results and closed 0.24% higher at ₹4,342.55 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×