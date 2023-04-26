Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd were trading flat at 10:00 IST but slipped into red the zone. The stock fell 0.6% on Wednesday's early trade, following company's good Q4FY23 earnings. On Tuesday, shares of the company recorded a new 52-week high ahead of the results and closed 0.24% higher at ₹4,342.55 per share.

After the marker hours on Tuesday, the two-wheeler manufacturing company for Q4FY23 reported consolidated net profit of ₹1,704.74 crore, up 11% on year from ₹1,526.16.

According to the Bajaj Auto's regulatory filing, revenue from operations totaled ₹8,929.23 crore, up 11.96% from ₹7,974.84 crore in the same period last year.

The company's board of directors recommended a dividend at a rate of ₹140 per share.

ICICI Direct research in its report stated that the Q4FY23 performance at Bajaj Auto was ahead of their estimates primarily tracking beat on margins and average selling prices.

"Margin beat was on account of higher than anticipated gross margin expansion, which was at 83 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) against our estimate of about 40 basis points QoQ with average selling prices beat being largely attributable to better product mix.

On the export market front, the company remained cautiously optimistic especially with respect to dollar availability and expect steady improvement, going forward. The management commentary was encouraging on launch of its own E-3W near the month end and scaling up of Chetak production run-rate to 10,000 units per month from June, 23 onwards," added the brokerage.

On the technical front, analysts believe that the trend for the stock is positive as the stock has been forming higher top higher bottom.

“The stock has been an outperformer since last one month and we have witnessed a multi month breakout. Overall the bias remains positive where dips should be considered as a buying opportunity. 4,200 is support whereas in the near term the stock has potential to move towards 4,700 - 4,800," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.