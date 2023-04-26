“The stock has been an outperformer since last one month and we have witnessed a multi month breakout. Overall the bias remains positive where dips should be considered as a buying opportunity. 4,200 is support whereas in the near term the stock has potential to move towards 4,700 - 4,800," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}