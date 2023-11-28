Bajaj Auto stock crosses ₹6,000 mark, up 66% in CY23 so far
Bajaj Auto's shares surged to a new historic high of ₹6,039 apiece, surpassing their previous high of ₹5,960 apiece. In November so far, the stock surged 13%, outshining Nifty Auto, which posted an 8% gain during the same period.
Continuing their triumphant run for the 9th successive trading session, Bajaj Auto shares surged to a new historic high of ₹6,039 apiece in today's trading session, surpassing their previous high of ₹5,960 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started