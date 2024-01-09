Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor: Here's why Goldman Sachs expects better than estimated earnings.
Stock Market Today: Goldman Sachs in their Q3 Preview report has highlighted that post festive demand momentum points to upside risk on two wheelers. They see EPS upside to current consensus estimates for Bajaj Auto , TVS Motor. Key reasons for the same
Auto OEM (original Equipment manufacturers) are likely to report strong Q3 earnings being led by two wheelers and Passenger vehicles sales. Favorable festival season sales uptick followed by boost provided by wedding season sales, has lifted overall performance for two wheelers and Passenger vehicles during the October-December quarter.
