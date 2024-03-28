Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Maruti may lead auto sales growth numbers in March. CV, tractors to see muted sales. Here's why
Stock Market today: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd are expected to lead auto sales growth numbers in march. Tata Motors (PV) an Eicher Motors (RE) sales are also expected to rise well. Commercial Vehicles sales are expected to remain a mixed bag while tractor sales may decline
The two wheeler and Passenger Vehicles sales are likely to see their strong volume growth momentum continue in the month of March. The Two wheeler sales momentum had caught pace starting November and has continued ever since. Some recovery in rural demand also helped though base during the month of March was slightly high led by festival season mismatch . For passenger vehicles the trend too has remained favorable helped by utility vehicles demand even though entry level vehicle sales continue to suffer . Commercial vehicle sales remain a mixed bag while tractor sales are likely to remain tepid.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started