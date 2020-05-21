Benefits of its diversified sales mix came through clearly in Bajaj Auto Ltd’s March quarter performance. Even with the covid-19 led slowdown in sales, the two- and three-wheeler maker’s margins zipped past estimates.

The Street cheered the performance with the stock trading 6% higher in early trade on Thursday.

At 18.4%, Bajaj’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin rose 185 basis points (bps) over the year-ago period. It beat Bloomberg’s consensus estimates by 250 bps. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Analysts said multiple products and mix helped Bajaj cruise through a tough quarter. Higher three-wheeler sales, decent exports, more premium two-wheeler sales and favourable foreign exchange lifted margins. Realisations per vehicle therefore jumped 10.5% year-on-year (yoy) and 8% from a quarter ago.

This offset lower operating leverage reflected in the 17% yoy fall in sales volumes, at least partially. Higher realisations and better-than-expected revenue for the quarter also lifted operating profit. The Street had expected a drop in Ebitda, but Bajaj clocked a 2% growth in Ebitda at ₹1,253 crore that was 21% higher than the 18-analysts’ average on Bloomberg.

Indeed, the March quarter performance is bound to excite investors. However, there are strong headwinds in the coming quarters that the company has to steer through.

Although half its dealerships are operational since the lockdown eased in the country, retails are at 25% of normal. Risk aversion in financing, along with cost pressures due to the BS-VI transition, could weigh on entry level motorcycle sales. A note from JM Financial Services Ltd said the current slowdown may impact the 41-44% of customers who upgrade vehicles.

Industry experts state that lower cash availability in the hands of customers due to job losses, salary cuts and gloomy outlook for the economy, will hurt two-wheeler sales in the near term. It remains to be seen whether social distancing norms will fuel demand for two-wheelers.

For Bajaj, the pandemic may weigh on domestic three-wheeler sales, if people avoid public transport. Note that this segment, where Bajaj has a dominant market share also enjoys higher profit margins. Any drop in the segment’s sales will dent overall profitability. Further, there is uncertainty on exports, given that its key customers are oil producing countries, where economies are under the duress of falling crude oil price. As such, retail sales (exports) are down to about 35% of normal levels, due to partial lockdown in some of these countries.

To sum up, a good March quarter does not assure similar trend at least in the near term. “We expect similar slowdown to continue for next two to three quarters. Lower export volume in African markets, intensely competitive two-wheeler space, delayed recovery in high margin three-wheeler segment and moderation in return ratios would weigh on the stock," says Mitul Shah, vice-president, research at Reliance Securities Ltd.

Most analysts have downgraded the FY21 earnings estimate, on account of demand pressures. After all, the first half of the year would be dampened with lockdown impact on sales.

At ₹2,642 apiece, the stock trades at about 16 times the estimated FY21 earnings, which brokerages reckon is a fair representation of tepid growth forecasts.

