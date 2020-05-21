Bajaj Auto: Watch out for the bumps ahead after a cushy March quarter ride

For Bajaj, the pandemic may weigh on domestic three-wheeler sales, if people avoid public transport. Note that this segment, where Bajaj has a dominant market share also enjoys higher profit margins. Any drop in the segment’s sales will dent overall profitability. Further, there is uncertainty on exports, given that its key customers are oil producing countries, where economies are under the duress of falling crude oil price. As such, retail sales (exports) are down to about 35% of normal levels, due to partial lockdown in some of these countries.