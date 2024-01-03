Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bajaj Auto board to consider buyback of equity shares on January 8

Bajaj Auto board to consider buyback of equity shares on January 8

  • Bajaj Auto's board to consider buyback of equity shares on January 8

Bajaj Auto's board of directors will discuss a proposal for buying back fully paid-up equity shares of the company during its meeting on Monday, January 8.

(more to come)

