Smallcap FMCG Bajaj-Group company declares buyback plan to repurchase 57.41 lakh shares at 11% premium
Bajaj Consumer Care announced its March quarter results today and the board has approved the proposal for the buyback of 57.41 lakh equity shares of face value Re 1 each
Bajaj Consumer Care Buyback: Bajaj Consumer Care announced announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday, May 8, and declared its new buyback plan in which it seeks to repurchase its own shares at a premium of 11 per cent against today's closing price of ₹260.
