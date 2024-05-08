Active Stocks
Smallcap FMCG Bajaj-Group company declares buyback plan to repurchase 57.41 lakh shares at 11% premium

Nikita Prasad

Bajaj Consumer Care announced its March quarter results today and the board has approved the proposal for the buyback of 57.41 lakh equity shares of face value Re 1 each

Bajaj Consumer Care products on display (Picture credits: https://bajajconsumercare.com/ )Premium
Bajaj Consumer Care Buyback: Bajaj Consumer Care announced announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday, May 8, and declared its new buyback plan in which it seeks to repurchase its own shares at a premium of 11 per cent against today's closing price of 260.

 

 

Published: 08 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST
