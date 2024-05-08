Bajaj Consumer Care Buyback: Bajaj Consumer Care announced announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday, May 8, and declared its new buyback plan in which it seeks to repurchase its own shares at a premium of 11 per cent against today's closing price of ₹260.
