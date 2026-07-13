Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 84% YoY to ₹70.75 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care reported a sharp 84% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹70.75 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27), supported by strong revenue growth and improved business performance.

The FMCG company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹38.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

According to a regulatory filing, revenue from operations rose 25% to ₹341.57 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹273.39 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses also increased to ₹262.34 crore from ₹235.17 crore, reflecting higher operating costs.

In its investor presentation, the company said its flagship Almond Drops Hair Oil brand delivered robust growth in the domestic market, while its portfolio of growth brands continued to gain traction.

The company's international business also recorded a strong recovery despite disruptions from the West Asia crisis, benefiting from leadership changes and distribution partnerships. Key overseas markets, including Nepal and Bangladesh, continued to register double-digit revenue growth during the quarter.

According to the company's exchange filing and investor presentation, General Trade (GT) delivered growth in the high-20% range during Q1 FY27, performing broadly in line with Organised Trade (OT). Urban markets continued to outperform, driven by robust demand across both retail and wholesale channels, while rural markets also witnessed a meaningful improvement, narrowing the gap with urban growth.

The company said Organised Trade also recorded growth in the high twenties, supported by healthy performance across Modern Trade and e-commerce channels. While the Canteens & Institutions segment remained subdued, strong growth in Canteen Stores Department (CSD) sales partly offset weakness in the institutional business.

According to the company's exchange filing, its international business (IB) delivered an impressive performance in Q1 FY27despite disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis. The company attributed the recovery to changes in leadership and distribution partnerships, which helped revive growth across key overseas markets.

Businesses in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa, and the Rest of the World (RoW) all recorded a strong rebound. Meanwhile, the company's focus markets, Nepal and Bangladesh, continued to post double-digit revenue growth, with improvements in EBITDA.

The company added that its international business is now generating double-digit EBITDA margins and expressed confidence in scaling it up profitably and sustainably in the coming quarters.

Bajaj Consumer Care share price today Bajaj Consumer Care share price today opened at ₹673.75 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹691.15, and an intraday low of ₹651.55 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Bajaj Consumer Care remains in a strong uptrend, with the stock trading above all its key moving averages, indicating a sustained bullish structure. He noted that the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (20-DEMA) has been acting as a reliable dynamic support, with the stock consistently attracting buying interest near this level.

Shah added that the Directional Movement Index (DMI) reflects strengthening momentum, as the DI+ line continues to widen above the DI-, signalling strong buying dominance. He also pointed out that the MACD has crossed above its signal line and remains comfortably above the zero line, reinforcing the positive technical outlook.

On the weekly chart, Shah said the Average Directional Index (ADX) is rising, suggesting that the prevailing uptrend is gaining strength. He identified the ₹610– ₹615 zone, which coincides with the 20-DEMA, as an immediate support area. According to him, the stock is likely to maintain its bullish momentum as long as it holds above this support zone.